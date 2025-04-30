Expand / Collapse search
Chiefs' Travis Kelce goes off on anonymous coach who ripped Shedeur Sanders before draft

'That’s so f---ing lame,' Kelce says

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Shedeur Sanders was ripped by an anonymous coach prior to the NFL Draft last week, and that didn’t sit well with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. 

Kelce, 35, expressed his frustration toward the anonymous person in an explicit rant. 

"I think whoever’s the f---ing anonymous person that’s f---ing saying this should f---ing come out and say who they were. Like, what the f--- is that about?" Kelce said on a recent episode "New Heights."

Shedeur Sanders looks up on field

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders watches a drill at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

"Like, if you’re going to f---ing leak that type of s---, f---ing be the one that says, ‘Yeah, it just didn’t go well for us.’ Don’t f---ing say that we’re anonymous, ya know? That’s so f---ing lame. I just feel like there’s no validity to it."

The anonymous coach said Sanders was "the worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life," per the NFL Network.

"He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates," the coach continued. "But the biggest thing is: He's not that good." 

Sanders, 23, was selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Cleveland Browns after an unexpected and historic slide. 

Travis Kelce wanders the sideline

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

Kelce said Sanders should have been drafted sooner. 

"What I saw of the film, I thought he was a way higher pick, and I think that’s all I think that should matter. It doesn’t seem like he’s a terrible person. It seems like he’s just a motivated football player that is part of a big football family," Kelce said.

"Him and his father have kind of taken over NCAA football for the past three to four years. Whether that’s something NFL teams quote unquote didn’t want to deal with, I feel like this is going to be such a fresh start for him. I can see him working his a-- off and becoming the starting quarterback in Cleveland at some point, for sure."

Shedeur Sanders looks on

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The former Colorado star is now part of a crowded quarterback room, one of five quarterbacks on the Browns roster, but has no clear starter. 

Deshaun Watson ruptured an Achilles tendon for a second time in January after he underwent surgery on that same tendon in October 2024, and his status for the upcoming season is in doubt. 

The Browns acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and signed Joe Flacco to a one-year contract before the NFL Draft. 

