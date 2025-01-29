Chiefs' Travis Kelce floats 'conspiracy' his brother 'can get behind'

Prior to the Philadelphia Eagles' 55-23 drubbing of the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship, the famous Rocky statue in downtown Philadelphia was wearing Commanders gear.

Actually, the statue was dressed in Redskins garb, the Commanders' former identity.

But Travis Kelce isn’t buying into the fact that the opposing team’s fans are the ones dressing up the "Rocky" statue.

"I’m fully aware of the fact that it happens every single meaningful game, I don’t think it’s the other team doing it at this point," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

Jason Kelce, former Eagles star center and avid supporter of the team, proposed who might be dressing up the statue.

"You think the Eagles are doing it?" Jason asked.

"100%," Travis responded.

The Rocky statue has been dressed numerous times in opposing team’s colors, with each occasion normally leading an Eagles victory.

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots, someone put a Tom Brady jersey on the statue.

During the Eagles run to the Super Bowl in 2023, Rocky was dressed in both New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers gear before the Eagles dismantled both teams en route to the big game.

Jason then referenced a Kansas City Chiefs shirt on Rocky ahead of the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup in 2023, but Travis expressed skepticism that a Chiefs fan was the culprit.

"Yeah that was Chiefs gear," Travis said doubtfully, "It was like a red shirt that said Chiefs on it."

"They like wrote Chiefs in Sharpie or something. It’s got to be Philly, it’s got to be Eagles fans."

Jason supported Travis's theory, saying that it’s "a conspiracy I can get behind."

Travis thinks the motivation for dressing Rocky up in the opposing team’s gear is to get Eagles fans riled up.

"They’re just firing up the entire city, getting it nice and rowdy," Kelce said.

Rocky has not yet been dressed in Chiefs gear, but there is still plenty of time before kickoff in the Super Bowl.

Kelce’s Chiefs will take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 9 on FOX.

FOX’s coverage of Super Bowl LIX will begin at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage can also be streamed live on Tubi for the first time ever.

