Eagles fan, 18, dies after fall from light pole during celebration

A Philadelphia Eagles fan who took to the streets of the city to celebrate the team’s NFC Championship win and Super Bowl LIX clinch died after falling from a light pole.

Tyle Sabapathy, an 18-year-old Temple University student, died after falling from the pole and landing on his head, Philadelphia police told FOX 29 Philadelphia. The teen was taken to the hospital and was in very critical condition before he eventually died.

Temple University released a statement about the incident.

"The loss of a promising 18-year-old man like Tyler is both tragic and traumatic," the school said. "There are no words that can make sense of it, and the entire Temple community mourns his passing. Our hearts go out to Tyler’s family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved him.

"A native of Toronto, Canada, Tyler was already a thriving student within Temple University’s College of Public Health, where he was majoring in exercise and sport science. As an accomplished gymnast with more than 120 medals in provincial, regional and international competitions, Tyler was fascinated with injury prevention, and this ultimately led him to pursue the major that he did. He no doubt had a bright future ahead of him, and it is so tragic that we will not be able to see how he would have made his mark on the world.

"As a member of the university’s club gymnastics team, Tyler displayed exceptional self-discipline and work ethic, spending countless hours a week training and honing his craft. He was loved by his teammates, friends and coaches here in Philadelphia."

The hours of jubilation for the Eagles’ win was marred by several incidents.

At least three people were injured when a driver struck a crowd of pedestrians who had left Lincoln Financial Field to celebrate the win. The driver was in custody and the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Several other incidents of fans climbing poles, shooting fireworks or conducting celebratory gunfire were also caught on camera.