Chiefs trade McCray to Seahawks while trimming roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Chiefs traded defensive back Kelcie McCray to the Seattle Seahawks for an undisclosed draft pick Saturday as they trimmed their roster to the 53-man limit.

They also released former sixth-round pick Eric Kush, who began training camp as the starting center, and defensive end Mike Catapano, who overcame an illness to work his way into the mix.

Other notable cuts included linebacker James-Michael Johnson; defensive linemen David Irving and Hebron Fangupo; wide receivers Da'Ron Brown and Fred Williams; defensive backs Kevin Short and Deji Olatoye; and tight end Ryan Taylor.

Top cornerback Sean Smith was placed on the reserve-suspended list after a drunken driving arrest last year resulted in a three-game suspension. Veteran tight end Richard Gordon was placed on injured reserve.

---

Online:

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL