Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Chiefs superfan placed on Kansas City's most wanted list after alleged bank robbery, ankle monitor removal

Xavier 'ChiefsAholic' Babudar did not appear for a court date

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A Chiefs superfan is listed as the Kansas City area's fifth-most wanted fugitive.

Xavier "ChiefsAholic" Babudar, better known to Chiefs fans as the guy who wears a KC Wolf costume to home games, is accused of robbing an Oklahoma bank in December.

Babudar is allegedly on the run after removing his ankle monitor ahead of a court appearance in March.

Michael Babudar in jail

Xavier Babudar booking photo (Tulsa County Jail)

If Babudar is found, he will be held on $1 million bail because he's accused of removing the ankle monitor.

KC Crime Stoppers' site says Babudar is on the list for "failure to appear in court, warrant for bank robbery." 

Babudar was scheduled to make a court appearance in Bixby to be arraigned on charges from the robbery, according to FOX4 KC.

"Chiefsaholic" takes off ankle monitor

The Los Angeles Chargers poke fun at Kansas City Chiefs' superfan "Chiefsaholic," who is allegedly on the run from the law.  (Los Angeles Chargers)

Two days before the Chiefs were to play the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston in December, fans wondered where Babudar’s Chiefs-centric tweets were because he's normally active during the games.

People on Reddit were quick to make the connection that the superfan was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in Bixby, Oklahoma.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bond in February.

Fan in KC wolf costume

A Kansas City Chiefs fan dressed as KC Wolf attends a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, Babudar wasn’t at the Tulsa hotel where he was staying, and his monitoring device was found in the woods nearby.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.