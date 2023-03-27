Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma
Published

Chiefs superfan on the run after allegedly skipping court hearing on bank robbery charges: officials

Xavier Babudar arrested in December for allegedly robbing bank in Oklahoma

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Xavier Babudar, a Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as "ChiefsAholic," was accused of removing his ankle monitor ahead of a court appearance Monday in Oklahoma and is believed to be on the run.

Babudar was set to make a court appearance in Bixby to be arraigned on charges stemming from a bank robbery in December, according to FOX4 KC. A Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson told the station that Babudar has now been charged with removing an ankle monitoring device.

Xavier Babudar

Xavier Babudar (Tulsa County Jail)

If authorities find Babudar, he will be held on $1 million bail.

"He needs to call me because I can help him," Babudar’s bail bondsman, Michael Lloyd, told ESPN. "Everybody and their mother are looking for him."

Two days before the Chiefs were set to play the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, fans wondered where Babudar’s Chiefs-centric tweets were. He would take shots at his team’s rivals, like many general NFL fans do. However, he did not appear to tweet through Kansas City’s game against the Texans, even has the Chiefs needed to skirt by in overtime thanks to Jerick McKinnon.

Reddit sleuths were quick to make the connection that the superfan was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in Bixby, Oklahoma.

The robbery occurred at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union, according to FOX 23. Responding officers set up a perimeter in the area and caught the suspect trying to escape with a weapon and a large amount of cash, according to KJRH-TV.

Babudar was later identified as the suspect and the mega Chiefs fan behind the KC Wolf costume. He was arrested on armed robbery, among other charges, according to Tulsa County Jail records. He was allegedly wearing a mask in the robbery, but it was unclear whether it was a wolf mask.

A Kansas City Chiefs fan dressed as K.C. Wolf attends the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 8, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.

A Kansas City Chiefs fan dressed as K.C. Wolf attends the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 8, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bond in February.

According to ESPN, Babudar wasn’t at the Tulsa hotel where he was staying, and his monitoring device was found in the woods nearby.

Now it appears Babudar could be in deeper trouble than just the charges stemming from the robbery.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.