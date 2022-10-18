Expand / Collapse search
Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says rivalry with Josh Allen has ‘long way to go’ before reaching Manning-Brady level

The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 in Week 6

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The rivalry between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs is quickly becoming the best the NFL has to offer as the two teams battle for AFC supremacy. 

The Chiefs beat the Bills in last year’s Divisional Playoffs, winning in overtime in what is considered one of the best NFL playoff games of all time. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, #17, hug after an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The two teams renewed their rivalry on Sunday, with the Bills getting the better of the Chiefs in Week 6, winning 24-20. 

BILLS’ JOSH ALLEN, NFL FANS IRATE AFTER REFS MISS BLATANT TRIP

While both rosters are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, the focus is rightfully on the two quarterbacks – Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. 

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

On Monday, Mahomes was asked about the rivalry with Allen and whether it has reached the height of the rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. 

"We're two guys that love to compete," Mahomes said Monday on 610 Sports Radio. "We love to go out there and try to find a way to will our team to win, but Brady and Manning, we still got a long way to go. Brady and Manning didn't become Brady-Manning until the latter part of their careers because they had already won so many championships and MVPs and stuff like that. I think you can ask Josh the same thing.

"We see that we could be there, but we still have a long way to go to put ourselves on that pedestal."

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, shakes hands with Josh Allen, #17 of the Buffalo Bills, after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Buffalo defeated Kansas City 24-20.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Manning and Brady were the top two quarterbacks when their careers coincided, facing off 17 times in their careers. 

Brady owns the edge overall, going 11-6 against Manning, but Manning won the postseason battle, taking three of the five matchups with Brady. 

Following Buffalo’s win on Sunday, Mahomes now owns a slight 3-2 edge over Allen in their head-to-head matchups. 

