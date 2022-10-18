Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says rivalry with Josh Allen has ‘long way to go’ before reaching Manning-Brady level

The rivalry between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs is quickly becoming the best the NFL has to offer as the two teams battle for AFC supremacy.

The Chiefs beat the Bills in last year’s Divisional Playoffs, winning in overtime in what is considered one of the best NFL playoff games of all time.

The two teams renewed their rivalry on Sunday, with the Bills getting the better of the Chiefs in Week 6, winning 24-20.

While both rosters are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, the focus is rightfully on the two quarterbacks – Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

On Monday, Mahomes was asked about the rivalry with Allen and whether it has reached the height of the rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

"We're two guys that love to compete," Mahomes said Monday on 610 Sports Radio. "We love to go out there and try to find a way to will our team to win, but Brady and Manning, we still got a long way to go. Brady and Manning didn't become Brady-Manning until the latter part of their careers because they had already won so many championships and MVPs and stuff like that. I think you can ask Josh the same thing.

"We see that we could be there, but we still have a long way to go to put ourselves on that pedestal."

Manning and Brady were the top two quarterbacks when their careers coincided, facing off 17 times in their careers.

Brady owns the edge overall, going 11-6 against Manning, but Manning won the postseason battle, taking three of the five matchups with Brady.