Bills outlast Chiefs as Taron Johnson picks off Patrick Mahomes to end the game

The Buffalo Bills waited months to get their revenge from the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and they came through with a 24-20 victory.

Josh Allen orchestrated a 12-play, fourth-quarter touchdown drive that was capped by a 14-yard Dawson Knox touchdown catch to put the Bills ahead with the eventual game-winning score. It required Allen to rush for two yards to pick up a 4th-and-1 conversion for a first down, but the Bills didn’t have much problem getting down the field after that.

Allen had 329 yards with three touchdowns on 27-for-40 through the air, while rushing for 32 yards on 12 carries. And his favorite target was Stefon Diggs, who totaled 148 yards on 10 receptions, including a 17-yard touchdown catch down the right sideline that was put right in the bread basket.

This game was everything you’d expect from both of these high-octane offenses. Patrick Mahomes was matching Allen’s offensive prowess in front of his home crowd. But when the Chiefs needed a big drive from him the most, his first pass was picked off by Taron Johnson to seal the win for the Bills.

It was Mahomes’ second interception of the day, as his first drive of the afternoon was picked off in the end zone on a jump ball with Bills defenders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. It ended the Chiefs 14-play drive in disappointment after the defense recovered a fumble from the Bills to start the game.

Mahomes did throw two touchdowns, though, one to Juju Smith-Schuster – his first as a Chief – and the other to Mecole Hardman. He had 338 yards on 25-for-40 while being sacked three times by the Bills. Mahomes had only been sacked nine times in the first five weeks coming into this matchup.

After that first drive fumble, Allen was able to get the first points on the board by driving down the field far enough for Tyler Bass to kick a field goal. But his first touchdown pass of the game was to Gabriel Davis, who had a monster week in the previous game.

Davis dusted his defender in one-on-one coverage to catch a 34-yard bomb from Allen down the right sideline to haul in his third touchdown in two games. Davis has really become a deep-ball threat for the Bills, which opens up many things for their offense.

While Diggs was the leading receiver, Davis was right behind him with 74 yards on three catches.

On the ground, Devin Singletary set the tone with 85 yards on 17 carries. He also had 22 yards on four catches.

On the Chiefs’ sideline, it was Smith-Schuster leading the pack with 113 yards on five receptions. Travis Kelce, a week after scoring four touchdowns, couldn’t find the end zone but had 108 yards on eight receptions.

The Chiefs move to 4-2 on the season with the loss and will have to face the San Francisco 49ers on the road next week.

The Bills get the Sunday night game a week from now, facing the Green Bay Packers on their home turf.