Buffalo Bills
Bills' Josh Allen, NFL fans irate after refs miss blatant trip

It's the second straight week Chris Jones was involved in a controversial play

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was involved in a crucial play for the second consecutive week — this time coming in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills.

With 8:30 left to go in the game, Josh Allen and the Bills were down three points and facing a 3rd-and-10 from their own 36-yard line. Allen received the ball and began looking downfield. Jones put the pressure on him and as Allen was trying to step away, he fell onto the ground for a sack.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the second half on Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the second half on Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Allen got into the face of the referee pleading for a tripping penalty to be called. A penalty would’ve given the Bills a fresh set of downs and some extra yards. Replay appeared to show Jones trip Allen as the quarterback tried to spin out of the way. But no flag was thrown.

This time it was a no-call that upset NFL fans on social media.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) seems to trip Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the second half on Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) seems to trip Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the second half on Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Jones was penalized for a controversial roughing the passer call on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was flagged for landing on top of quarterback Derek Carr as he was trying to go for the ball.

Jones said some of the calls were "getting absurd."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton during the first half on Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton during the first half on Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City. (AP Photo)

"I think roughing the passer, they had put such an emphasis on that, that we got to be able to view it in the booth now," he said to reporters in the locker room. "I think that’s the next step as the NFL as a whole. If we’re going to continue to call roughing the passer at that high of a velocity, then we got to be able to view it in the booth to make sure because sometimes looks can be deceiving."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.