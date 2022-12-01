Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reveals Matt Nagy played a significant role in his drafting: 'The rest was history'

Nagy was the Chiefs' offensive coordinator in 2017

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Chicago Bears’ fans may not hold former head coach Matt Nagy in high regard after his untimely exit before the end of the 2021 season, but the Kansas City Chiefs can certainly thank him for essentially ensuring that Patrick Mahomes was drafted in 2017.

Mahomes revealed during a special episode of the "New Heights" podcast with the Kelce brothers on Thursday that Nagy gave him all the plays in advance that head coach Andy Reid intended to go over during his official visit with the Chiefs prior to the 2017 NFL Draft. 

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy speaks to Patrick Mahomes before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy speaks to Patrick Mahomes before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"I’m just gonna go ahead and give y’all the inside scoop. Matt Nagy – who is our quarterback coach now, was the offensive coordinator then – he really liked me so he gave me the plays they were going to go over the night before."

He continued: "So, of course I crushed the meeting. I stayed up all night studying those plays. The rest was history."

"He gave you the answers to the test? Let’s go!" Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said in surprise. 

Matt Nagy before the preseason game against the Bears at Soldier Field on Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago.

Matt Nagy before the preseason game against the Bears at Soldier Field on Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Nagy joined the Chiefs in 2013 as a quarterbacks coach before being named offensive coordinator in 2016. He got his first head coaching job in 2018 with the Bears and he led them to a 12-4 season before they lost a wild card game to the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Chicago was 8-8 in 2019 and 2020, but Nagy was fired in Dec. 2021 following a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears would finish with their first losing season since 2017. 

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks with quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy during the Jacksonville Jaguars game at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks with quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy during the Jacksonville Jaguars game at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Nagy returned to the Chiefs coaching staff this season – a move that both Kelce and Mahomes are happy about. 

"It’s been awesome to have ‘Nags’ back in the building," Kelce said. "Dude, he’s the best, man," Mahomes added. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

