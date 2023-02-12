Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVII
Published

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes re-aggravates ankle in Super Bowl, limps off field in excruciating pain

Mahomes suffered initial injury three weeks ago but only missed a couple of drives

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Patrick Mahomes re-aggravated his high-ankle sprain in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII.

On 3rd and 15, the now two-time MVP couldn't find anyone open downfield, so he took off and ran. However, he was tackled and his ankle buckled.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts on the bench after an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Mahomes suffered the sprained ankle in the divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was forced to miss some time in that game before returning later on.

He also was limping on and off during the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A high-ankle sprain is usually a four-to-six-week injury.

Mahomes did not have an injury designation heading into the game, but Chiefs owner Clark Hunt admitted he was not 100%.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs limps off the field after an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

"The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer and he was able to get ready to play the AFC Championship game in a week on that high-ankle sprain and did just an amazing job, including making the pivotal play at the end of the game that helped us win it – on his legs," Hunt said last week.

"He’s doing great this week. I don’t know that he’ll be at 100%, but he sure is going to tell you otherwise," he continued. 

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs lies on the field with an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

"I wouldn’t tell you he’s 100%, but the training staff works with him endlessly. I guess it would be a tribute to both of them – for Pat coming back for more and for those guys cranking on him," head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday.

The Chiefs trail 24-14 at the half, and if Mahomes is limited with any ability, it could be further trouble for the Kansas City Chiefs.