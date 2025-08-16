Chiefs owner Clark Hunt credits Taylor Swift for fanbase transformation: 'It’s been a whirlwind'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has many things to celebrate these days.

In addition to building one of the most successful dynasties in NFL history, Hunt has witnessed an unprecedented growth in the Chiefs’ fanbase, thanks to Travis Kelce’s relationship with international pop star Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, the Chiefs’ CEO and chairman gave the relationship his stamp of approval, adding that Kansas City has seen more female fans over the last two seasons than arguably any other NFL team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s been a whirlwind, I would say, for the organization over the last two years since Taylor literally stepped into our lives. She’s done an amazing job, unintentionally, of increasing our female fanbase," Clark said.

"We used to be about a 50-50 ratio, male-to-female fanbase, and now 57 percent of our fans are female, which I think is probably the highest in the National Football League. So there’s absolutely been a Taylor Swift effect."

TAYLOR SWIFT SHARES CHIEFS COACH ANDY REID'S ROLE IN SETTING HER UP WITH TRAVIS KELCE

The Swift-effect has been an undeniable factor since the star tight end began his relationship with the singer and songwriter in 2023. She recently made an appearance on the Kelce brothers’ "New Heights" podcast, which set the internet even further ablaze over their romance.

"First of all, let me just say how happy we are for their relationship," Clark said on Friday. "They’re an amazing couple and watching the two of them together is really special and that podcast, seeing them side-by-side talking about their relationship, was absolutely amazing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to the boost in viewership, Clark noted that his daughters are particularly pleased with Kelce’s love interest.

"My daughters couldn’t be happier that we have her as part of the Chiefs Kingdom now."