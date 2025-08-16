Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt credits Taylor Swift for fanbase transformation: 'It’s been a whirlwind'

'Now 57% of our fans are female,' Clark said, adding that he believes it is among the highest in the NFL

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has many things to celebrate these days. 

In addition to building one of the most successful dynasties in NFL history, Hunt has witnessed an unprecedented growth in the Chiefs’ fanbase, thanks to Travis Kelce’s relationship with international pop star Taylor Swift. 

Clark Hunt at the 2025 AFC divisional round game

Kansas City Chiefs chairman and chief executive officer Clark Hunt looks on before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 18, 2025. (Jay Biggerstaff/ Imagn Images)

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, the Chiefs’ CEO and chairman gave the relationship his stamp of approval, adding that Kansas City has seen more female fans over the last two seasons than arguably any other NFL team. 

"It’s been a whirlwind, I would say, for the organization over the last two years since Taylor literally stepped into our lives. She’s done an amazing job, unintentionally, of increasing our female fanbase," Clark said. 

"We used to be about a 50-50 ratio, male-to-female fanbase, and now 57 percent of our fans are female, which I think is probably the highest in the National Football League. So there’s absolutely been a Taylor Swift effect."

Chiefs fans with Swift-Kelce sign

A fan holds a sign that says "Go Mr. Swift" in reference to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating before an NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on September 5, 2024, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.  (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Swift-effect has been an undeniable factor since the star tight end began his relationship with the singer and songwriter in 2023. She recently made an appearance on the Kelce brothers’ "New Heights" podcast, which set the internet even further ablaze over their romance. 

"First of all, let me just say how happy we are for their relationship," Clark said on Friday. "They’re an amazing couple and watching the two of them together is really special and that podcast, seeing them side-by-side talking about their relationship, was absolutely amazing." 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Chiefs Super Bowl win

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

In addition to the boost in viewership, Clark noted that his daughters are particularly pleased with Kelce’s love interest. 

"My daughters couldn’t be happier that we have her as part of the Chiefs Kingdom now." 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

