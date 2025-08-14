Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift shares Chiefs coach Andy Reid's role in setting her up with Travis Kelce

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Taylor Swift on Wednesday opened up about how Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, and others, influenced her to eventually date superstar tight end Travis Kelce.

Reid said in 2023 that he was the one who had set the two up and admitted on OutKick that while he had been joking about it at the time, he slyly suggested it was kind of true. Swift talked more about how Reid and others close to Kelce had been in her ear about the potential romance.

Andy Reid yells

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid yells during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

"When you guys did the full send on the podcast, and he was like, ‘You wanna date me?’ And everybody heard it, it was the ‘shooting your shot heard ‘round the world.’ Basically, everyone who likes you (Travis), which is a lot of people, started reaching out to everyone who knows me," she said on "New Heights." 

"I think it was like Andy was vouching, I think it was my relatives, my cousins, they were like, ‘Please, please, please, he’s amazing.’ There were friends who were like, ‘He’s actually an amazing guy, he’s so great.’ There was a lot of kind of people whispering in my ear about you. Actually, that’s not normal. There are people just willing to go to bat for you. ‘You don’t understand this guy’s incredible.’"

The romance blossomed from there, but it was the initial relationship between Reid and Swift’s father, Scott, that laid the foundation of her future.

Swift grew up in Pennsylvania and a relationship was struck between Reid and Scott Swift when the head coach was at the helm of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hugging

Taylor Swift appeared on the "New Heights" podcast. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"He’s been friends with my dad," she said of Reid. "My dad is the most social man who’s ever been born. He’s just a maniac. He would make a friend in an airport in 1971, have a five-minute conversation and still be talking to that dude twice a week, now. But he’s like that with everyone he meets. He’s able to have very many, very meaningful relationships. It’s a skill.

"So, he knows Andy, and Andy’s been coming to shows for years and stuff like that. So, I’ve always had a really positive vibe about Andy Reid. I didn’t really know what the sports thing he was doing but I knew that was my dad’s friend Andy Reid. I now know he’s the most iconic, legendary coach of all time."

Swift had very kind words to say about the longtime head coach and his leadership skills.

Taylor Swift cheers

Oct. 12, 2023, Kansas City, Missouri: Recording artist Taylor Swift watches play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.  (Denny Medley/USA Today Sports)

"And like from the way that you (Travis) talk about him, his leadership style, I respect it so much, because I feel like it’s done without aggression, raising your voice or losing your composure. It’s all very composed and focused. . . . It’s not overdone, right? If you get it from him, you know you deserve it, and you’ll shape up."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

