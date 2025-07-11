Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins reveals very relatable haircut experience with one exception

Cousins is entering the second year of his four-year, $180 million deal

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins may be the most relatable NFL player in the league. 

The longtime signal caller revealed in the latest season of the Netflix docuseries "Quarterback" that he prefers to get his hair cut at "Great Clips," an American hair saloon chain with over 4,500 locations across the country. 

Kirk Cousins talks to reporters

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) talks to the media on the first day of training camp at Falcons Training Camp on July 25, 2024. (Dale Zanine-USA Today Sports)

As Cousins explained it, there are locations pretty much anywhere he travels, and the process is relatively hassle-free. 

"I go to one place, and that’s Great Clips, ‘cause I can just go on the app," Cousins said in the third episode. "I can see what the wait is. If the wait time is under 15 minutes, I just sign up and then I can just drive there, and walk right in and get right in the chair."

Perhaps the only unrelatable part of the Cousins’ haircut experience is that he references his own NFL headshot when telling the stylist what he’s looking for. 

"This is what I’m looking for," Cousins says as he pulls up his Falcons’ headshot. "It’s like a one, and then you fade it up."

Kirk Cousins walks off the field

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins walks off the field after throwing an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

"Now I start just holding up a picture – I took a picture from one of the headshots from a Falcons game program, and I just say, ‘Can you do this?’ And that usually helps eliminate any gray area."

In the clip, Cousins tells the stylist "I’ve been trusting ‘Great Clips’ for a long time."

"I kind of live all over the country, so I just kind of Google the nearest ‘Great Clips’ and make it work." 

Kirk Cousins passes

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

Cousins, who is in the second year of his four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta, said the entire process is a bit of a "rush" for him. 

"The biggest challenge is when you don’t have the same person," Cousins said with a smile. "You just don’t know what you’re gonna get." 

Cousins went 7-7 and threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his first season with the Falcons before being benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.