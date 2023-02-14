Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster sends trolling Valentine's Day message to Eagles' defender after Super Bowl hold

James Bradberry's holding penalty allowed Chiefs to run out most of remaining clock

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A late defensive holding call in Super Bowl LVII drew tons of criticism the last couple days, but the Kansas City Chiefs aren't complaining.

On 3rd and 8 with less than two minutes to go, Philadelphia Eagles' cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding on a fade route by JuJu Smith-Schuster, but many think the refs should have eaten the whistle.

James Bradberry (24) of the Philadelphia Eagles is called for holding against JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Bradberry admitted after the game that the referee made the right call, and Smith-Schuster wasn't afraid to remind everyone of the season-altering play.

In celebration of Valentine's Day, the Chiefs receiver posted an image of a digital valentine on Twitter that said, "I'll hold you when it matters most."

Instead of the Eagles getting the ball with about 1:50 to go and a timeout, the Chiefs ran down the clock and kicked the Super Bowl-winning field goal with eight seconds left. Jalen Hurts only had time for a Hail Mary pass that fell incomplete, and red and gold confetti went flying.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

"It was a holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide," Bradberry said after the game.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said there were way too many other variables throughout the game to blame the loss on one call.

"It always appears to be one call. … That is not what it is. So many teams contribute to the result of the game. Today they were better," he said.

James Bradberry (24) of the Philadelphia Eagles is called for holding against JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. 

The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in franchise history and their second since the 2019 season.