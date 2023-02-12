Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVII
Published

Eagles' James Bradberry admits to committing late debated penalty: 'It was a holding'

The penalty continued the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning drive

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

With just under two minutes left, the Kansas City Chiefs got an automatic first down after a defensive holding call against James Bradberry on 3rd and 8.

Instead of the Philadelphia Eagles getting the ball with about 1:50 to go and a timeout, the Chiefs wasted more clock and kicked the Super Bowl-winning field goal with eight seconds left.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Kansas City Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco in action with Philadelphia Eagles' Marcus Epps, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry 

Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Kansas City Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco in action with Philadelphia Eagles' Marcus Epps, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry  (REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)

The defensive holding call drew lots of criticism on social media, given the timing of the penalty in which probably could have been no-called.

Despite negative reactions on Twitter, though, the Eagles cornerback admitted the refs made the right call.

"It was a holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide," he said after Super Bowl LVII.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said there were way too many other variables throughout the game to blame the loss on one call.

"It always appears to be one call. … That is not what it is. So many teams contribute to the result of the game. Today they were better," he said.

James Bradberry #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 

James Bradberry #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CHIEFS' SUPER BOWL-WINNING FIELD GOAL COMES AFTER CONTROVERSIAL PENALTY ON EAGLES: 'CAN'T F---ING CALL THAT'

Former NFL punter and podcast host Pat McAfee said the refs should have eaten the whistle.

"That ref making that holding call at that time at that stage at that game? Super Bowl? Huh? Huh?!…" he said. "Hey refs - can't f---ing call that there. Okay? It's not about you. Now was there a hold? I guess. If you stop and go frame by frame, he had his hands on him, but nonetheless, at that stage? Come on! we were robbed of a potential overtime game in the Super Bowl!"

Elevated view of the LVII logo painted on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 

Elevated view of the LVII logo painted on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in franchise history, and their second since the 2019 season, with a final score of 38-35.