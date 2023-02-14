Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVII
Published

Patrick Mahomes reacts to injured Navy veteran Chiefs fan, gifted with Super Bowl tickets

The 21-year vet was shot in the head during service

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A 62-year-old Navy veteran received the surprise of a lifetime when he was gifted tickets to see his Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII.

Social media star Zachery Dereniowski walked up to the veteran named Warren, and asked about his plans for the big game – he had just purchased food for it. 

Shortly after, Dereniowski surprised Warren with $1,000 in cash, but there was much more.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs hoists the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs hoists the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Moments later, Dereniowski gave Warren a package that included tickets and Warren couldn't believe his eyes.

"Oh my God. Oh my God! I'm going to the game! I'm going to the game!" Warren shouted in disbelief.

The two shared a hug, and he revealed that he was shot in the head during his 21-plus years of service.

"If they called me tonight, I'd do it again," Warren said. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Well, Patrick Mahomes caught wind of the video, and he, too, was touched.

"This is what it's all about man!" he tweeted on Monday with a flexing emoji.

To put a cherry on top of everything, Warren got to see Mahomes win his second Super Bowl MVP award with Kansas City's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. 

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It was the Chiefs' third Super Bowl in franchise history, and their second in the last four years.