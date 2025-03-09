Chiefs ink star linebacker Nick Bolton to 3-year extension before hitting free agency: report

The Kansas City Chiefs gave quite the generous early birthday present to young linebacker Nick Bolton on Sunday.

Bolton, who turns 25 on Monday, has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal, which includes $30 million fully guaranteed at signing, to remain with the franchise, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bolton was set for free agency after his rookie contract was up following his four seasons with the Chiefs. But Kansas City, recognizing how vital the middle linebacker is to their defensive success, didn’t let him touch the market.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This is a trend Kansas City has had this offseason following their tough loss in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles. They’ve retained necessary talent on their roster that were set for free agency, with guard Trey Smith also being hit with the franchise tag to keep him in place on the offensive line.

The Chiefs also brought wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown back on a one-year pact.

Speaking of the Eagles, their stud linebacker, Zach Baun, was also signed to a lucrative long-term extension to make sure he wasn’t a free agent. In turn, the top middle linebackers expected to be on the market are now staying with their respective franchises.

CHIEFS AGREE TO BRING BACK WIDE RECEIVER HOLLYWOOD BROWN AFTER XAVIER WORTHY'S ARREST: REPORTS

It only makes sense the Chiefs found Bolton a priority before the legal tampering period begins on Monday.

Bolton, a second-round pick out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been a defensive staple in Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme, totaling 458 combined tackles and five sacks through 57 career regular-season games thus far.

Last season, Bolton had 106 combined tackles, three sacks, six passes defended, one forced fumble, one interception and 11 tackles for loss.

And just two seasons ago – he played only eight games in 2023 due to injury – Bolton had a whopping 180 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, two interceptions and three passes defended over 17 games.

That season also marked his first Super Bowl victory, where he had a game-changing play when he strip-sacked Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and ran back the fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Then, during the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl run, Bolton led the team with 40 combined tackles, ultimately leading up to the win over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to defend the title.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Only four years into the NFL, Bolton has made his mark as one of the best young linebackers in the game, having the ability to rush the passer, stop the run, and get sideline to sideline to make tackles – a vital asset for any good defense in the modern game.

With this contract, the Chiefs will have Bolton under contract through the 2027 season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.