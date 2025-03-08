Chiefs agree to bring back wide receiver Hollywood Brown after Xavier Worthy's arrest: reports

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of their stars.

The Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Hollywood Brown worth up to $11 million on Saturday, accordig to numerous reports.

Brown, 27, played in just two regular-season games after he suffered a shoulder injury on the first snap of the preseason.

Brown had nine catches for 91 yards in those regular-season games and then added five catches for 50 yards in the Chiefs’ three playoff games.

Last season was Brown’s first with the Chiefs. Brown spent the prior two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after being traded by the Baltimore Ravens.

Across six seasons, Brown has 322 receptions for 3,735 yards and 28 touchdowns in 74 career games.

With Brown back in the fold, Patrick Mahomes has one of his deep threats back.

One of Mahomes’ other top targets, Xavier Worthy, was arrested on Saturday morning after an alleged domestic dispute. Worthy emerged throughout the season as Mahomes’ top target, as he capped off his rookie season with an eight-catch, 157 yards, and two-touchdown performance in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss.

The Chiefs' wide receiving corps lacked a true No. 1 option after wide receiver Rashee Rice tore his ACL early in the season. Rice, too, could potentially face suspension in the 2025 season after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident last offseason.

Travis Kelce, who had been Mahomes top target throughout his career, while productive, took a step back last season with career lows in touchdowns and yards across a full season.

Despite re-signing Brown, and Kelce returning after mulling retirement, the Chiefs are expected to add more weapons for Mahomes once free agency begins next week.

