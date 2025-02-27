Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Harrison Butker visits Trump at White House after Super Bowl loss

Butker supported President Donald Trump during his 2024 campaign

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 27

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker stopped at the White House on Thursday to pay a visit to President Donald Trump more than two weeks after losing in Super Bowl LIX.

Trump picked the Chiefs to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. However, the millions of viewers who tuned into the game on FOX and Tubi saw Philadelphia lay the smackdown on Kansas City, winning 40-22, and ending the Chiefs’ chance at three consecutive titles.

Harrison Butker on the field

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker, #7, reacts from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Butker seemed to be in good spirits as he met with Trump in the Oval Office. He also took a photo with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"Harrison Butker stopped by the White House today, and the President couldn't have been happier to say hello," a White House official told Fox News.

Butker endorsed Trump for president during his 2024 election campaign. He called the Republican the "most pro-life president" in an interview on Fox News Channel’s "The Ingraham Angle."

Harrison Butker talks to reporters

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker, #7, during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 3, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

"I’m supporting the president that’s going to be the most pro-life president, and I think Donald Trump is the most pro-life president," Butker said in October. "That's a topic that is the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that’s what we should prioritize."

In December, Butker was supportive of Trump’s pick of the Vatican ambassador.

Butker expressed his Christian values in a faith-based commencement speech at Benedictine College last year. He called out former President Joe Biden over his religious views as a Catholic.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Butker wore a tie that had "Vulnerari Praesidio" in cursive during the team’s Super Bowl title visit to the Biden White House in 2023. It's a Latin term that translates to "Protect the most vulnerable." He also wore a gold pin representing the size of a 10-week-old baby's feet.

Fox News’ Pat Ward and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.