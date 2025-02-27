Chiefs' Harrison Butker visits Trump at White House after Super Bowl loss

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker stopped at the White House on Thursday to pay a visit to President Donald Trump more than two weeks after losing in Super Bowl LIX.

Trump picked the Chiefs to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. However, the millions of viewers who tuned into the game on FOX and Tubi saw Philadelphia lay the smackdown on Kansas City, winning 40-22, and ending the Chiefs’ chance at three consecutive titles.

Butker seemed to be in good spirits as he met with Trump in the Oval Office. He also took a photo with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"Harrison Butker stopped by the White House today, and the President couldn't have been happier to say hello," a White House official told Fox News.

Butker endorsed Trump for president during his 2024 election campaign. He called the Republican the "most pro-life president" in an interview on Fox News Channel’s "The Ingraham Angle."

"I’m supporting the president that’s going to be the most pro-life president, and I think Donald Trump is the most pro-life president," Butker said in October. "That's a topic that is the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that’s what we should prioritize."

In December, Butker was supportive of Trump’s pick of the Vatican ambassador.

Butker expressed his Christian values in a faith-based commencement speech at Benedictine College last year. He called out former President Joe Biden over his religious views as a Catholic.

Butker wore a tie that had "Vulnerari Praesidio" in cursive during the team’s Super Bowl title visit to the Biden White House in 2023. It's a Latin term that translates to "Protect the most vulnerable." He also wore a gold pin representing the size of a 10-week-old baby's feet.

Fox News’ Pat Ward and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.