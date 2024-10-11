Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Harrison Butker endorses Donald Trump: 'The most pro-life president'

Butker says abortion is 'the most crucial topic for me'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Harrison Butker announced on "The Ingraham Angle" he is supporting former President Trump in this year's election because of an issue that is "the most crucial topic for me."

While sitting next to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker said he would be supporting "the most pro-life president."

"I’m supporting the president that’s going to be the most pro-life president, and I think Donald Trump is the most pro-life president," Butker said. "That's a topic that is the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that’s what we should prioritize."

Harrison Butker smiles

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker walks from the locker room to the field before training camp at Missouri Western State University in Kansas City, Mo., July 26, 2024. (Denny Medley/USA Today Sports)

Butker has often spoken out about his religious beliefs with respect to women’s reproductive rights. He actually seemed to disagree with Trump in August. The former president wrote in a Truth Social post that his "Administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights."

In an X post of his own, sharing Trump's words, Butker wrote, "No party or candidate is perfect" and "implore[d]" JD Vance to defend the unborn.

However, Butker has made it clear he is not on board with President Biden's stance on abortion, calling it "delusional."

"[Biden] has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice," Butker said during his infamous commencement speech at Benedictine College.

Harrison Butker vs Bears

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker celebrates after making an extra point against the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Aug, 22, 2024. (Denny Medley/USA Today Sports)

During the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs' visit to the White House last year, Butker wore a tie that had "Vulnerari Praesidio" in cursive. It's a Latin term that translates to "Protect the most vulnerable." He also wore a gold pin representing the size of a 10-week-old baby's feet. Butker was in attendance this year too.

Butker said in an interview with ETWN News in March that unborn babies "are the greatest victims of our society."

Harrison Butker kicks

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a 51-yard field goal during the second half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Chiefs a 26-25 victory Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Shortly after his speech, his jersey sales skyrocketed, becoming one of the most popular on the market.

