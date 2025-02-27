Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks' Geno Smith seemingly agrees with Republican governor on property tax idea

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis endorses the idea of abolishing property taxes

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Florida's creating a 'DOGE task force,' DeSantis says Video

Florida's creating a 'DOGE task force,' DeSantis says

Florida is creating a "state DOGE task force" to "eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy," Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday. (Credit: WTVT)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith seemingly agreed with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stance on paying yearly property taxes.

DeSantis proposed the idea of getting rid of property taxes in the state as he talked about establishing a Department of Government Efficiency-like task force to help trim the state’s spending.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ron DeSantis at an air force base

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference on immigration enforcement at Homestead Air Force Base on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 in Homestead, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

"Just for being on your property, you’ve got to write a check to the government every year, so you’re basically paying rent to the government to live on your own property," DeSantis said, via Florida Voice News.

"There’s homestead stuff that helps protect you to a certain extent, but you’re paying more, and a lot of people can’t afford that, so I think that’s a big issue, and I know we’re going to be really looking at ways to bring people relief from that, because I think it’s been really something that’s pinching a lot of homeowners, particularly seniors on fixed incomes," he added.

Geno Smith with the Rams

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith, #7, in the pocket during the first quarter versus the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 5, 2025. (William Navarro-Imagn Images)

Smith reacted with one emoji on X, suggesting the Republican governor was on point.

EX-PATRIOTS RUNNING BACK RECALLS BILL BELICHICK PUTTING HIM IN 'FAT CAMP' AFTER HE WAS DRAFTED

Smith is signed with the Seahawks through the 2025 season. He has earned more than $67.4 million in his career, according to Spotrac.

DeSantis endorsed the idea earlier this month on X.

"Property taxes are local, not state. So we’d need to do a constitutional amendment (requires 60% of voters to approve) to eliminate them (which I would support) or even to reform/lower them," he wrote in a social media post.

Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he would veto a GOP-led immigration bill in Florida's Legislature. (SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We should put the boldest amendment on the ballot that has a chance of getting that 60%. I agree that taxing land/property is the more oppressive and ineffective form of taxation."

Fox News’ Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.