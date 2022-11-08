Chiefs' Clark Hunt breaks silence on Britt Reid sentencing

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt broke his silence on former assistant Britt Reid after the ex-football coach was sentenced to three years in prison for a 2021 drunk-driving crash that seriously injured a girl.

Hunt sent his condolences to Ariel Young, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash that occurred right before the Chiefs left for Tampa, Florida, to play the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Reid’s blood-alcohol level two hours after the crash was 0.113%, police said. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Reid admitted in a court hearing in September that he was at Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021, before the crash, according to Yahoo Sports. He started his drive home around 9 p.m. and the crash occurred on a ramp to Interstate 435.

Hunt said Monday there was no gathering at the Chiefs’ facility or the stadium where alcohol was "consumed."

"Well the first thing I would say is that our hearts and thoughts continue to be with Ariel Young and her family and everybody who was impacted by the accident that evening," he said. "With the case being wrapped up, I can’t go into details but what I can share with you is we did an investigation at the time and that investigation showed that there was no gathering of employees either at the practice facility or the stadium where alcohol was consumed and beyond that I really can’t share anymore."

Hunt said Chiefs personnel were in compliance with NFL rules about no alcohol in team facilities.

Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily harm. The charge carried a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, but prosecutors agreed to ask for a maximum sentence of four years in prison. Reid sought probation. The injured girl’s family opposed the deal.

A total of six people, including Reid, were injured in the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.