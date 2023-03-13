Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs’ Chris Jones vows he ‘will not play for another franchise’ ahead free agency

Jones is entering the final year of his four-year contract

By Paulina Dedaj
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13

Two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Jones was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and that’s where he hopes to remain for the entirety of his career. 

The four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle took to Twitter over the weekend to express his gratitude which prompted one fan to inquire about a contract extension ahead of the free agency window which opened Monday. 

Chris Jones, #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs, sacks Joe Burrow, #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals, during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chris Jones, #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs, sacks Joe Burrow, #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals, during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"I'm a Chief for life. I will not play for another franchise," Jones wrote in a follow-up tweet. 

Earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said the organization would need to address Frank Clark and Jones’ contract, and just last week, Clark was released after four seasons in Kansas City. 

Frank Clark, #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs, rushes against the Philadelphia Eagles after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.

Frank Clark, #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs, rushes against the Philadelphia Eagles after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"Man this is one is going to hurt…," Jones wrote on Twitter Monday following Clark’s release. "One of the most realest, trash talking, genuine, authentic Mofo I've ever played with! The Chiefs brought us together, the game made us brothers. Luv Brodie."

Jones, 28, is entering the final year of his four-year $80 million contract signed in July 2020. He is set to earn $19.5 million this season. 

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Jones could very well get his wish. Veach expressed his understanding that Jones wants to stay in Kansas City and it is a move that "makes sense" for the Chiefs. 

​​"Doing something with Chris would make sense for us, and I think Chris will want to stay here and retire a Chief," he said at the time.

