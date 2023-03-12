Patrick Mahomes predicts 'wild week' as start of NFL free agency nears

Patrick Mahomes, fresh off winning his second Super Bowl championship with the Kansas City Chiefs, is getting settled for an interesting week as free agency is set to begin.

Following reports that the Miami Dolphins acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster trade, Mahomes foreshadowed what could be a chaotic few days in the NFL.

"NFL is going to be wild this next week!" Mahomes tweeted along with three popcorn emojis.

The defending Super Bowl champions could have a bit of a different look to them as well when free agency officially opens up. Mecole Hardman and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are likely to find new teams once the new league year begins while Kansas City will reportedly look to bring back JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Hardman is going to hit the open market while the Chiefs have been rumored to be interested in trading the former LSU standout running back. Kansas City took a chance on Smith-Schuster last year and he had 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson are also set to be free agents as well as Orlando Brown and Nick Allegretti.

On the defensive side, Kansas City is not expected to re-sign edge rusher Frank Clark either. The Chiefs said their farewells to Clark after the two sides failed to agree to a contract extension.

And that’s only the issues the Chiefs are dealing with.

Around the NFL, Aaron Rodgers could be traded from the Green Bay Packers or retire from the league altogether while the Baltimore Ravens hope to bring back Lamar Jackson.

The "legal tampering" period in the NFL begins Monday and the start of the new league year begins Wednesday. According to NFL rules, the "legal tampering" period means certified agents of impending unrestricted free agents may begin negotiating with teams. Players cannot officially sign until March 15.