Chiefs' Andy Reid dishes on relationship with Taylor Swift’s father, lauds Patrick Mahomes' leadership

The Kansas City Chiefs were clicking on all cylinders during their blowout win over the Chicago Bears in Week 3. But Taylor Swift's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium dominated the headlines.

As rumors swirled about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's possible relationship with Swift, head coach Andy Reid ended his postgame press conference with a joke.

"You know what, I’ve met her before," Reid said in reference to Swift. "I set them up."

The room filled with laughter, and Reid had a big smile on his face as he left the room. This week, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb spoke with Reid on Outkick's "The Five Spot" with Donovan McNabb, and Reid recalled when he first met the music star.

"I knew her from Philadelphia. You know, her dad is a big NFL fan," Reid said when McNabb asked if the coach had become a Swiftie. "I had met her when she was real young and her dad, and, so you know, I joked about setting Kelce up. … But, you know, but I'm just saying," Reid said as McNabb laughed.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning coach also expressed appreciation for Swift's enthusiasm during the games.

"She's a good girl. She's into it, and we're glad she's here," Reid added.

Reid also talked about how the Chiefs were performing. Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes has continued to play at a high level this season despite the team's perceived lack of talent at wide receiver.

The Chiefs' receiving corps is made up of mostly young players, but Reid applauded Mahomes for taking on more of a mentoring role this season.

"Mahomes is a veteran. It’s his sixth year starting here, and you can tell he’s got a bunch of young receivers working with those guys. He’s really taking them under his wing, and that’s new for him. That’s a new experience for him. And I like the way he’s handling it.

"He spends time during practice, during special teams, with the guys who aren’t on that particular special team. He’ll go over with them and work on things. And he talks to them constantly. So, that’s probably the biggest thing I’d tell you."

McNabb also asked Reid about his experience coaching in Kansas City over the past few years.

"They're crazy, it's loud. It's an older stadium, but the acoustics are, like, crazy. The fans are right on top of ya, and things get tremendously loud. So, I love it. I love the fan base. It's probably the closest to college as you're gonna find," Reid said.

In 2014, Arrowhead Stadium set a Guinness World Record for its stadium noise during a game against the New England Patriots. The sound from the crowd registered a whopping 14.2 decibels, which is louder than an airplane during take off.