Chicharito Scores in Manchester United Comeback Win

Javier Hernández "Chicharito" scored a dramatic equalizing goal in the the 74th minute and Dimitar Berbatov scored twice including the go-ahead goal in the 88th, as Manchester United rallied from a 2-0 deficit against Blackpool to win 3-2 Tuesday night and remaining undefeated in the Premier League.

The rescue goal from the Mexican star was his seventh for the 2010-2011 season in the Premier League.

The Red Devils avoided what would have been their first loss to Blackpool since 1966.

United (14-0-9), which has a five-point lead in the Premier League over second-place Arsenal (14-5-4), extended its league unbeaten streak to 28 games since an April 3 loss to Chelsea.

Blackpool built a 2-0 lead on goals by Craig Cathcart in the 15th minute and DJ Campbell in the 43rd.

Based on reporting by the Associated Press.

