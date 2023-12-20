Expand / Collapse search
Chattanooga Mocs

Chattanooga's Trey Bonham nails half-court buzzer beater to clinch epic comeback victory

Bonham finished with 17 points in the win

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Chattanooga Mocs guard Trey Bonham may have hit the shot of the year so far in the men’s college basketball 2023-24 season.

The Mocs were tied with Gardner-Webb with 1.3 seconds to go in the game. The Mocs were inbounding the ball, and Bonham received the pass near halfcourt. He took one dribble and fired up a prayer from beyond the halfcourt line and banked the shot in.

Chattanooga mascot

Chattanooga Mocs mascot "Scrappy" gets the fans pumped up during the college basketball game between Wofford and UT-Chattanooga on Feb. 28, 2019 at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bonham’s teammates rushed him and the crowd at the McKenzie Arena went wild.

"It's been crazy." Bonham said, via the school's website. "Craziest week of my life, seriously. I thought I wasn't going to play, then I wasn't, and as a whole, I thought I wouldn't be playing again until August. It's been a ride, but I'm extremely excited to be playing again."

Chattanooga won the game 69-66 to improve to 8-3 on the season. Gardner Webb fell to 5-7.

"It was a very tough game for us. I thought we played as badly as we could have played for 'x' number of minutes," Chattanooga head coach Dan Earl said.

"When we share the ball, we lock in defensively and talk. We're a good basketball team. I'm proud of the guys for pulling this out, sticking with it, and I think it shows fibers that they didn't quit and kept battling."

Dan Earl vs Louisville

Chattanooga Mocs head coach Dan Earl calls out instructions during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, Nov. 10, 2023. Chattanooga defeated Louisville 81-71. (Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

Chattanooga battled back from 17 points down at halftime. The team was only shooting 28.1% from the field before turning it around in the second half.

Bonham finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jan Zidek added 27 points and three rebounds.

For Gardner-Webb, Julian Soumaoro led the way with 17 points, three rebounds and two steals. Lucias Stieber added 11 points and Caleb Robinson had 10.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.