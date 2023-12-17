Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Basketball

YouTuber tries to check into Division I college basketball game, escorted out by security

'Young Mantis' wore an entire uniform, which featured a Miami Heat LeBron James jersey

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A YouTuber almost successfully subbed into a Division 1 college basketball game, which created some content the two teams playing didn’t like. 

"Young Mantis," who has roughly 53,000 subscribers on YouTube, attended an IUPUI Jaguars men’s basketball game against Lindenwood, where he walked over to the scorer’s table near the end of the game. 

Mantis ripped off a warmup jacket and revealed a white LeBron James Miami Heat jersey, which matched the white and red Jaguars jerseys. But a coach quickly ran to the scorer’s table to stop him from going on. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

IUPUI head coach Matt Crenshaw points on court

Head coach Matt Crenshaw of the IUPUI Jaguars signals to his players during the Indiana Classic against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 19, 2022, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

At the time, Jaguars guard Jlynn Counter was at the line trying to shoot free throws. However, he stopped the second officials noticed what was happening at the scorer’s table. 

Mantis was mic’d up for the moment, where coaches and officials showcased their displeasure with the prank. Of course, a camera caught the whole moment as well across the court. 

DELIVERY MAN WHO WALKED ON COURT DURING COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAME APPEAERS TO BE PRANKSTER

IUPUI head coach Matt Crenshaw did, however, take the exchange in stride. Mantis was trying to make funny comments, but Crenshaw wasn’t yelling or pushing him off the court right away. He put his arm around him and walked off the court before security of the arena stepped in. 

Jonah Carrasco dribbles ball

Jonah Carrasco of the IUPUI Jaguars dribbles the ball against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Dec. 19, 2022, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Mantis was heard screaming, "Free Draymond," during the video in reference to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

He was just suspended indefinitely by the NBA after his latest ejection against the Phoenix Suns. 

We have seen pranks occur at college basketball games in the past, including one where a YouTuber posed as a food delivery man and walked on the court looking for his "customer."

While some laugh at situations like this, no one ever wants pranks to lead to impacting the game itself. This one took some time away from the end of the game, so it wasn’t that bad. 

IUPUI head coach Matt Crenshaw

Head coach Matt Crenshaw of the IUPUI Jaguars reacts during the Ohio State Buckeyes game at Value City Arena on Jan. 18, 2022 in Columbus. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the end, it was just some YouTube content that is sure to get some laughs. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.