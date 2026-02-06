Super Bowl Sunday: Here are some of the political, social commercials you can expect during the big game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the most anticipated parts of Super Bowl Sunday is not necessarily the game, it's the commercials throughout the big game.

Hundreds-of-millions in advertising revenue will hit the airwaves Sunday night, but not everyone is trying to get you to buy something. Viewers can expect to see anti-hate ads, ads that focus on Christianity, and ads supporting political candidates that want viewers to buy in to their political views.

A 30-second spot during this year's game costs around $8 to $10 million.

1. Pro-Trump group commercial touting Trump Accounts

A pro-Trump nonprofit, Invest America, bought time during the pre-game broadcast to promote the president's new tax-free "Trump Accounts," which were established in the GOP's One Big Beautiful Bill Act as tax-free savings accounts for American children, many of which will be seeded with $1,000 from the federal government. Children will be able to use the funds from these accounts for things like education expenses, or down payments on a new home.

The ad will feature children talking about the importance of investing.

"It’s gonna get a lot of attention. All your viewers, watch the Super Bowl right after the national anthem, we’re gonna have a big rollout," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last month on a local Midwest radio station.

2. Another anti-hate ad from Robert Kraft

New England Patriots' owner Robert Kraft's nonprofit the Blue Square Alliance, which was formerly called the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, will have another advertisement this year against antisemitism. His group has been buying ad spots at the Super Bowl since at least 2022 to promote anti-Jewish hate messages. Last year, the group's ad featured appearances from celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady.

This year's advertisement will focus on antisemitism among younger people, particularly those in schools. The ad encourages supporters to post an image of a blank blue square, resembling a sticky note, to illustrate their support against Jewish hate.

3. Michigan gubernatorial candidate's "anti-halftime" ad

A Republican candidate running to be Michigan's next governor, Perry Johnson, has been sponsoring ads running from several days before the game up until Sunday evening, according to the candidate's campaign. The advertisement, which will only be seen in select Michigan TV markets, urges folks to turn the channel during the Bad Bunny halftime show and tune into the halftime show being produced by the late-Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA (TPUSA). Bad Bunny's selection by the NFL has created a political stir, with critics calling him anti-American.

"Join me in changing the channel during halftime to Turning Point’s 'All American Halftime Show' for some great American entertainment during America’s game," Johnson's ad encourages viewers.

4. Senate candidates' campaign ads

Viewers in Maine and Texas will see advertising from the political campaigns of incumbent Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Democrat challenger to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, James Talarico, who is a state senator in Texas.

Collins' campaign ad was purchased on her behalf by One Nation, a nonprofit tied to the Senate Leadership Fund, the top super PAC for Senate Republicans. They are coughing up about $5.5 million for a several-months-long ad buy planned to focus on the Maine viewing market.

According to the local Portland Press, her 30-second ad features stock clips of firefighters while discussing Collins' efforts to pass legislation banning "forever chemicals" linked to cancer. "Call Senator Collins and thank her for protecting Maine's first responders," a narrator concludes the advertisement, according to a version reportedly shared on YouTube.

Talarico, who reportedly spent more than $100,000 from his campaign to air his ad, according to local reports, shared his advertisement on social media. Talarico focuses on slamming billionaires and ethics, particularly related to campaign finance and congressional stock trading.

"Millionaires don't just influence politicians, they own them. That's why I don't take corporate PAC money. That's why I fought to cap campaign contributions," Talarico says in his ad. "In the Senate I'll ban billionaires from making unlimited, secret donations. I'll stop members of Congress from trading stocks. And I'll raise taxes on those at the top to fund tax cuts for the rest of us."

5. He Gets Us ad

The pro-Christian ad campaign that launched in 2022 with help from the family behind Hobby Lobby has been criticized over the years as its commercials have become a talking point following past Super Bowls. The campaign's ads have typically focused on social conflicts and it plans to unveil yet another ad during this year's game.

This year's message touches on wealth, image, insecurity, digital addiction, fame and other pressures in life, rather than social conflicts, similar to ads they have done during past Super Bowls, according to pre-releases of the ad ahead of the game.