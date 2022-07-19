Expand / Collapse search
Golf
Published

Charles Barkley would leave TNT if he joins LIV Golf, Dan Patrick says

Charles Barkley said last week he would '100%' meet with LIV Golf officials

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Charles Barkley said recently he would meet with LIV Golf about potentially becoming a broadcaster for the Saudi-backed golf series.

The ripple effect that would cause is unclear, but legendary broadcaster Dan Patrick revealed Tuesday that Barkley may leave his job at TNT for LIV Golf.

"He’s the most valuable voice in sports media. You throw in all the commercials, because he may lose those endorsements, a lot of these players who joined the LIV tour lost endorsements. Charles knows that he may lose those," Patrick said on his radio show.

"So if you’re gonna go after Charles Barkley, you don’t have a TV deal and you have David Feherty, what are you gonna give Charles Barkley? And Charles says he’s going to listen to them, I believe tomorrow night and decide what he’s going to do, and he might have to leave TNT. That’s why this is a huge deal. And Charles knows that he may have to leave TNT to do this."

Charles Barkley attends the Redmont Challenge With Charles Barkley at Puttshack Atlanta on April 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Charles Barkley attends the Redmont Challenge With Charles Barkley at Puttshack Atlanta on April 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Prince Williams/Wireimage)

When questioned by his producer Paul Pabst, Patrick said he was just reporting what he was told and he knows that Barkley knows "he may have to leave TNT."

Barkley raised the idea of joining LIV Golf when he said he would "100%" meet with officials from the tour.

Charles Barkley is all smiles on the first tee at the NCR Pro-Am prior to the PGA TOUR Champions Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf and Country Club on May 11, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. 

Charles Barkley is all smiles on the first tee at the NCR Pro-Am prior to the PGA TOUR Champions Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf and Country Club on May 11, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.  (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

"I’m gonna meet with LIV," he said on "The Next Round" golf show. "To be always transparent and honest, they called me and asked me if I’d meet with them. I said yes. Nothing’s imminent. I actually don’t know everything they want from me or what they technically want me to do. But you have to always look at every opportunity that’s available.

A detailed view of a flag with LIV Golf logo is seen during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on June 29, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon.

A detailed view of a flag with LIV Golf logo is seen during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on June 29, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon. (Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/via Getty Images)

"So, to answer your question, yes, I’m gonna 100% meet with LIV."

LIV Golf only broadcasts on YouTube, Facebook and their website.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.