©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump warns ‘loyal’ PGA Tour players, explains why they need to make the jump to LIV Golf

LIV Golf is set to hit Trump's golf course in New Jersey at the end of the month

By Mark Harris | OutKick
Former President Donald Trump has been vocal with his criticisms of the PGA Tour since LIV Golf arrived on the scene. Now, he’s bringing PGA Tour players into the conversation by sending them a warning about their future.

Trump sees a merger between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour coming and for any of the players who don’t make the move to the Saudi-backed circuit, well, they’ll be getting nothing.

"All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump speaks during a press conference at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster of New Jersey, United States on July 7, 2021.

45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump speaks during a press conference at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster of New Jersey, United States on July 7, 2021. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were."

LIV Golf has been able to sign many big-time players away from the PGA Tour over the last handful of weeks. Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Matthew Wolff are just a handful of the players who have signed enormous contracts with LIV Golf.

Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during a practice round ahead of the U.S. Open golf tournament, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. 

Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during a practice round ahead of the U.S. Open golf tournament, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Other stars, including Open champion Cam Smith, have been rumored to be joining the rival circuit as well.

The former President has ties to LIV Golf as next week’s tournament will be held at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey. The season-ending team championship for LIV Golf will also be held at a Trump-owned course, the Blue Monster at Trump National in Miami.

The latest comments from Trump about the state of the golf world come just a few weeks removed from earlier criticisms of the PGA Tour.

"So INTERESTING to see the PGA Tour finally start to treat its players fairly now that the LIV Tour has opened to such a big BANG," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Fans await the final grouping at the 18th hole during the third round of the Portland Invitational LIV Golf tournament in North Plains, Ore., Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Fans await the final grouping at the 18th hole during the third round of the Portland Invitational LIV Golf tournament in North Plains, Ore., Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)

Trump’s comments about the Tour treating its players fairly were a direct response to the PGA Tour announcing that tournament purses would be increasing and some no-cut events would be added to the schedule in 2023.