Sergio Garcia angling DP World Tour exit: 'I am not feeling loved'

Sergio Garcia is apparently putting the DP World Tour behind him.

The 2017 Masters tournament champion, who finished tied for 68th at the Open Championship on Sunday, said he intends to quit the DP World Tour. He also rescinded his PGA Tour membership to play in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

"I am quite clear about what I am going to do with the European circuit. Probably leave it. I want to play where I feel loved, and right now in the European Tour I am not feeling loved," Garcia told reporters, via ESPN.

"I am very happy with what I have achieved, and I am going to try to enjoy it. I will play less and will spend more time at home. If I cannot play any more major, that's the way it is, but it is not something that bothers me a lot. I am feeling sad because of the Ryder Cup but right now in the way I am playing I won't be selected."

Garcia said Thomas Bjorn addressed LIV Golf players at the BMW Championship last year and gave a harsh critique of them.

"When Thomas Bjorn – former Ryder Cup captain – came to the BMW Championship and told us: 'We don't love any of you and all players say so.' ... I already have an age and had enough suffering to be enduring nonsense like that," he said. "That's not pretty. I have given more than half my life to the European Tour and I wanted to continue playing it, but I am not going to be where they don't want me.

"It is very sad to receive such treatment for a personal and professional decision. ... I feel sorry for the Ryder Cup, my resignation is not official, but I'm going to make it effective. I have what I have and I am very happy with it, and I want to enjoy it to the fullest. I will play less; I will be more at home."

Should Garcia leave the DP World Tour, he would be ineligible for the Ryder Cup.

Garcia has 11 wins on the PGA Tour and 16 wins on the European Tour. His only major win came at the Masters.