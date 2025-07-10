Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Auburn Tigers

Charles Barkley says he would support Auburn's Bruce Pearl if he ran for US Senate

Pearl hasn't said anything about his political future

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Bruce Pearl on why Trump's Middle East strategy is making the world 'safer' Video

Bruce Pearl on why Trump's Middle East strategy is making the world 'safer'

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl talks about his support for President Donald Trump's approach to Iran and his hope for a safer Middle East. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said in a recent interview he would support Auburn Tigers men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl if Pearl decided to run for U.S. Senate.

Though he doesn’t want Pearl to leave the Tigers team he’s coached the last 11 years.

"I respect and trust him. I just told him to do what he wants to do," Barkley told AL.com. "Obviously, he’s made Auburn basketball relevant, which makes me happy. I said, ‘Hey, man, as much as I love you being the head basketball coach at Auburn, you taking Auburn to two Final Fours, something I never thought would happen, but I do understand.’

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Charles Barkley walks with Bruce Pearl

Former Auburn basketball player Charles Barkley and Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl take the court after a game at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., Dec. 17, 2023. (Jake Crandall/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"If he wants to run, I’m gonna support him 100%."

The Alabama Senate seat will be vacated once Tommy Tuberville runs for governor of the state. Pearl has not said whether he will consider an election campaign, but his political Q score has grown over the last nearly two years.

AUBURN'S BRUCE PEARL CALLS FOR TRUMP TO GET NOBEL PEACE PRIZE AFTER ANNOUNCING ISRAEL-IRAN CEASEFIRE

Charles Barkley hugs Bruce Pearl

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl hugs former Auburn basketball player Charles Barkley as the Auburn Tigers take on the USC Trojans at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., Dec. 17, 2023. (Jake Crandall/USA Today Network)

Pearl, who is Jewish, has expressed his fervent support for Israel in the face of rising antisemitism in the U.S. since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel. He’s been a supporter of how President Donald Trump has handled the conflicts in the Middle East as well.

Pearl was also tapped to be the chairman of the U.S. Israel Education Association.

Barkley told the outlet Pearl’s support of Trump wasn’t going to sway his support.

Barkley did say it would hurt the program if Pearl decided to run.

Charles Barkley and Bruce Pearl

Head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers celebrates with Charles Barkley after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers at Neville Arena March 4, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pearl is 246-125 as the Tigers’ head coach. He has led Auburn to two Final Four appearances, including last season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.