Charles Barkley says he would support Auburn's Bruce Pearl if he ran for US Senate

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said in a recent interview he would support Auburn Tigers men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl if Pearl decided to run for U.S. Senate.

Though he doesn’t want Pearl to leave the Tigers team he’s coached the last 11 years.

"I respect and trust him. I just told him to do what he wants to do," Barkley told AL.com. "Obviously, he’s made Auburn basketball relevant, which makes me happy. I said, ‘Hey, man, as much as I love you being the head basketball coach at Auburn, you taking Auburn to two Final Fours, something I never thought would happen, but I do understand.’

"If he wants to run, I’m gonna support him 100%."

The Alabama Senate seat will be vacated once Tommy Tuberville runs for governor of the state. Pearl has not said whether he will consider an election campaign, but his political Q score has grown over the last nearly two years.

Pearl, who is Jewish, has expressed his fervent support for Israel in the face of rising antisemitism in the U.S. since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel. He’s been a supporter of how President Donald Trump has handled the conflicts in the Middle East as well.

Pearl was also tapped to be the chairman of the U.S. Israel Education Association.

Barkley told the outlet Pearl’s support of Trump wasn’t going to sway his support.

Barkley did say it would hurt the program if Pearl decided to run.

Pearl is 246-125 as the Tigers’ head coach. He has led Auburn to two Final Four appearances, including last season.