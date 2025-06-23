Auburn's Bruce Pearl calls for Trump to get Nobel Peace Prize after announcing Israel-Iran ceasefire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Auburn Tigers men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl called for President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as Israel and Iran apparently agreed to a ceasefire.

Trump, after the U.S. launched military strikes on Iran’s three major nuclear facilities with the Islamic Republic responding by firing missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar, announced on Truth Social that Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" he wrote.

"Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World," Trump added.

Trump praised both countries for their "Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence" to end what he called "THE 12 DAY WAR."

"This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!" he said.

Pearl, the chairman of the U.S. Israel Education Association, was among those who praised Trump for his military maneuvers in recent days.

TRUMP HAILS ‘MONUMENTAL' DAMAGE AS EXPERTS AWAIT VERDICT ON IRAN’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM

"This is what a peace maker and the leader of the free world does, he steps in when both sides can't agree and he gives them an offer they can't refuse," the college basketball coach wrote on X. "He should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. I pray that all sides can offer some grace and keep the peace."

Pearl has supported Trump’s efforts in striking Iran, saying the president wanted the world to be a "safer place."

Last week, he expressed support for the president as he weighed potential strikes on Iran.

"We can go back and talk about 1982 in Lebanon and all those U.S. Marines that were murdered," he said on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich." "We can talk about Oct. 7, where 45 Americans were killed. And they abducted, you know, six or seven more and executed them before Israel rescued them.

"This has been going on since 1979, and it is about to become a safer place, a non-nuclear Iran. And without having the money to be able to do what they have been doing, the world is going to be a safer place."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If the Middle East gets safer and stronger, look at what a dynamic country Israel is. Look at all the unicorns that are there. Look at all the high tech and development. Look at all the wealth. If you began to spread that to some of these other Middle Eastern countries, who are they going to partner with? The United States? Russia? China? It’s going to be the U.S., because Donald Trump has led the way to create peace and prosperity for everybody in the region."

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.