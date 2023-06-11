Charles Barkley reveals the blunt assessment his doctor gave him to inspire his weight loss

Charles Barkley has recently been lauded for his impressive weight loss as the famed "Round Mound of Rebound" is looking a bit slimmer these days.

Barkley appeared on Turner Sports’ pregame show before the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers dropped the puck in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final on Saturday night. The Basketball Hall of Famer talked about what inspired him to drop about 60 pounds.

"My doctor told me I was fat. So I'm down 60 pounds," Barkley said.

"She said to me, 'There's no fat old people, only fat young people.’ And she said, ‘If you don't get this stuff together you're not gonna be around.’"

Barkley revealed last month he was losing weight with the help of a viral drug not named Ozempic. He said it was thanks to Mounjaro. He told "The Pat McAfee Show" he went from 352 to 290 pounds.

According to information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Mounjaro is used along with diet and exercise to help regulate blood sugar in adults with Type 2 diabetes.

Mounjaro is the brand name for tirzepatide. It is similar to other popular drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, both of which are the brand names for semaglutide. Wegovy was approved by the FDA in 2021.

Wegovy was initially intended to treat patients with chronic obesity, while Ozempic was meant for people with Type 2 diabetes.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.