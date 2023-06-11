Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Charles Barkley reveals the blunt assessment his doctor gave him to inspire his weight loss

Barkley revealed last month he was pushing 350 pounds

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Charles Barkley has recently been lauded for his impressive weight loss as the famed "Round Mound of Rebound" is looking a bit slimmer these days.

Barkley appeared on Turner Sports’ pregame show before the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers dropped the puck in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final on Saturday night. The Basketball Hall of Famer talked about what inspired him to drop about 60 pounds.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Charles Barkley and Gabe Vincent

Charles Barkley and Miami's Gabe Vincent smile after the NBA Finals game between the Heat and the Nuggets on June 4, 2023, at the Ball Arena in Denver. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

"My doctor told me I was fat. So I'm down 60 pounds," Barkley said. 

"She said to me, 'There's no fat old people, only fat young people.’ And she said, ‘If you don't get this stuff together you're not gonna be around.’"

Barkley revealed last month he was losing weight with the help of a viral drug not named Ozempic. He said it was thanks to Mounjaro. He told "The Pat McAfee Show" he went from 352 to 290 pounds.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS TOP PANTHERS IN GAME 4, MOVE WITHIN ONE WIN OF STANLEY CUP TITLE

Charles Barkley walks

Charles Barkley revealed he was losing weight thanks to a drug called Mounjaro. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

According to information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Mounjaro is used along with diet and exercise to help regulate blood sugar in adults with Type 2 diabetes.

Mounjaro is the brand name for tirzepatide. It is similar to other popular drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, both of which are the brand names for semaglutide. Wegovy was approved by the FDA in 2021.

Charles Barkley looks up

Charles Barkley during Game Two of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat  and the Denver Nuggets on June 4, 2023, in Denver. (Justin Tafoya/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wegovy was initially intended to treat patients with chronic obesity, while Ozempic was meant for people with Type 2 diabetes.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.