Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Charles Barkley under fire for saying Georgia Bulldogs 'named their mascot after the women down there'

Barkleys' comments came during live coverage of the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers game

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Charles Barkley is making headlines again after the former NBA star and TNT sports analyst linked the University of Georgia bulldog mascot to the women in the state. 

The comments came Thursday night during live coverage of the Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Lakers game when Barkley and his co-hosts were talking about Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is a Georgia alum. 

CHARLES BARKLEY SAYS POLITICIANS EXPLOIT RACIAL, OTHER DIFFERENCES TO ‘KEEP THEIR GRASP ON MONEY AND POWER’ 

"Georgia the only school in the world they named their mascot after the women down there," Barkley said. 

Ernie Johnson quickly condemned the remark, saying: "So totally uncalled for … Not even gonna dignify that with a response."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This isn’t the first time Barkley has come under fire for controversial remarks. 

In 2012, he criticized the physical appearance of women in San Antonio Texas while discussing the Spurs

"Some big ol’ women down there … that’s a gold mine for Weight Watchers," he said at the time, via Fox Sports

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Victoria is definitely a secret [in San Antonio] … they can’t wear no Victoria’s Secret down there," he continued, referring to the popular lingerie retailer. "They wear bloomers down there … ain’t nothing skimpy down there."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.