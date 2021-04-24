Charles Barkley under fire for saying Georgia Bulldogs 'named their mascot after the women down there'

Charles Barkley is making headlines again after the former NBA star and TNT sports analyst linked the University of Georgia bulldog mascot to the women in the state.

The comments came Thursday night during live coverage of the Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Lakers game when Barkley and his co-hosts were talking about Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is a Georgia alum.

"Georgia the only school in the world they named their mascot after the women down there," Barkley said.

Ernie Johnson quickly condemned the remark, saying: "So totally uncalled for … Not even gonna dignify that with a response."

This isn’t the first time Barkley has come under fire for controversial remarks.

In 2012, he criticized the physical appearance of women in San Antonio Texas while discussing the Spurs.

"Some big ol’ women down there … that’s a gold mine for Weight Watchers," he said at the time, via Fox Sports.

"Victoria is definitely a secret [in San Antonio] … they can’t wear no Victoria’s Secret down there," he continued, referring to the popular lingerie retailer. "They wear bloomers down there … ain’t nothing skimpy down there."