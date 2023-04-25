Charles Barkley disappointed Knicks’ Julius Randle left without speaking to media after benching

The New York Knicks are up 3-1 on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and the organization is looking for its first playoff series win since 2013.

But Julius Randle was benched for the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Game 4 win, and the All-Star did not speak to reporters following the game.

It was a move that disappointed NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley .

GRIZZLIES’ DILLON BROOKS SKIPS MEDIA AVAILABILITY FOR SECOND STRAIGHT GAME: ‘I’M OUT’

"That was disappointing. I hate players – and I like Julius Randle – he’s a very good player and a nice kid," Barkley said. "I hate players who only speak to the media when things are going good. It doesn’t work like that.

"And, what disappoints me the most, his team actually won. First of all, he wasn’t playing well, but you don’t get to talk to the press just when things are going good. But also, if your team won the game, you’re supposed to be happy y’all won the game. That’s very disappointing from a hell of a player who’s a good dude."

Randle, who has been dealing with an ankle injury since the end of the NBA’s regular season , struggled in Game 4, scoring just seven points on 3-10 shooting from the floor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During the series against the Cavaliers, Randle has struggled to maintain his regular season offseason numbers, averaging just 14.8 points per game through four games after putting up 25.1 points per game during the regular season.

Following the Game 4 win, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau praised the big man for battling through his ankle injury in order to be available in the first round.

"Julius is our horse," Thibodeau said. "He’s given us everything that he has. A lot of guys probably wouldn’t even be playing. So, I knew that with the quick turnaround, it would probably impact him more than most players.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He was out an extended amount of time. So, we’ve got multiple days here before the next game. He’ll get a chance to get some recovery time, but I think that’s a big part of it. But the thing I love about him is he gives you everything he has. And to come back the way he did, to be ready for Game 1, credit to him. And we need him. He’s out horse."

Randle sprained his ankle on March 29 against the Miami Heat and missed the final five games of the regular season.

"At the end of the day, I just want to win," Randle said Tuesday, according to the New York Daily News. "I’m a competitor. Obviously, I would like to play, you know? But like I said, it’s Thibs’ decision."

The Knicks have a chance to clinch the series on Wednesday when they take on the Cavs in Cleveland for Game 5.