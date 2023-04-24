Charles Barkley comes after cats in latest hot take: 'I just don’t think they’re real pets'

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley can seemingly riff about anything and his latest target on Sunday night was about cats and those who have them as pets.

Barkley unleashed his take at halftime of Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night after already declaring the matchup boring.

"A cat is not a real pet," Barkley said after the broadcast showed tweets poking fun at co-host Kenny Smith. "Stop it."

When Smith asked Barkley why, the former Phoenix Suns star replied, "Because it’s not a dog."

"I don’t dislike cats. I just don’t think they’re real pets," he said. "A dog is a real pet. Just stop it."

Smith then asked Barkley to put cats in a category.

"Just something," Barkley replied. "Like, old women have ‘em."

As the show deviated from the basketball talk, the game between the Nuggets and Timberwolves got exciting toward the end. Denver used a 12-0 run to tie the game in the fourth quarter and force overtime. But Anthony Edwards would be just too much for Denver to handle.

Edwards had 34 points to help Minnesota avoid elimination.

"I take pride. I didn’t want to say I got swept," the rising star said. "I don’t ever want to say I got swept in my career. So, I definitely took it personally tonight."

Game 5 is set for Tuesday night back in Denver.