Charles Barkley comes after cats in latest hot take: 'I just don’t think they’re real pets'

Barkley was already done with the Nuggets-Timberwolves game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley can seemingly riff about anything and his latest target on Sunday night was about cats and those who have them as pets.

Barkley unleashed his take at halftime of Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night after already declaring the matchup boring.

Charles Barkley in Houston

Charles Barkley sports an oversize red hat during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at NRG Stadium on April 3, 2023, in Houston, Texas. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"A cat is not a real pet," Barkley said after the broadcast showed tweets poking fun at co-host Kenny Smith. "Stop it."

When Smith asked Barkley why, the former Phoenix Suns star replied, "Because it’s not a dog."

"I don’t dislike cats. I just don’t think they’re real pets," he said. "A dog is a real pet. Just stop it."

Smith then asked Barkley to put cats in a category.

"Just something," Barkley replied. "Like, old women have ‘em."

Charles Barkley during the national championship

Charles Barkley on air before the NCAA Men's Final Four championship game between the Connecticut Huskies and the San Diego State Aztecs at NRG Stadium on April 3, 2023 in Houston. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

As the show deviated from the basketball talk, the game between the Nuggets and Timberwolves got exciting toward the end. Denver used a 12-0 run to tie the game in the fourth quarter and force overtime. But Anthony Edwards would be just too much for Denver to handle.

Edwards had 34 points to help Minnesota avoid elimination.

"I take pride. I didn’t want to say I got swept," the rising star said. "I don’t ever want to say I got swept in my career. So, I definitely took it personally tonight."

Anthony Edwards with the floater

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards shoots while defended by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon during Game 4 of their first-round playoff series Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Game 5 is set for Tuesday night back in Denver.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.