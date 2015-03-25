Chargers top Cardinals

Ryan Mathews and Fozzy Whittaker each ran for a touchdown, as the San Diego Chargers downed the Arizona Cardinals, 24-7, in preseason action.

San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers finished with 71 yards on 10-of-18 passing. He was also intercepted once. Mathews totaled 57 yards on 14 carries.

Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer completed 12-of-23 throws for 122 yards. Palmer and Michael Floyd connected for a 16-yard touchdown, trimming the Cardinals' deficit to 14-7 with 8:19 remaining in the third quarter.

Whittaker countered with a five-yard TD run a little more than two minutes later, and Nick Novak drilled a 50-yard field goal to give San Diego a 17- point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.