Los Angeles Chargers
Published

Chargers' Justin Herbert says he's a true game-time decision Sunday

Herbert damaged rib cage cartilage in last week's game

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Los Angeles Chargers had a long week after playing Thursday night in Week 2, but 10 days might not be enough for Justin Herbert to heal up.

Herbert suffered a fracture in his rib cartilage in the Chargers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

The third-year QB is listed as questionable for Sunday after not practicing on Friday. He was limited in each of the previous two days.

Justin Herbert (10) of the Los Angeles Chargers lies on the ground after being hit during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Justin Herbert (10) of the Los Angeles Chargers lies on the ground after being hit during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

However, Herbert said the plan is for him to go through warmups before the game, and there will be a decision based on how his pregame workout goes.

Herbert says his ribs feel good when he throws, but "that decision will be made Sunday."

"That’s a decision we’ve got a couple of days left to make. We don’t play today, and so we play on Sunday," he said, via Pro Football Talk.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) lies on the field after a hard hit in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs Sept. 15, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. 

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) lies on the field after a hard hit in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs Sept. 15, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.  (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Head coach Brandon Staley echoed Herbert's words.

"It's day by day. We are going to progress the next few days and see how it goes," the second-year head coach said.

Chase Daniel ran with the first team in Friday's practice, and he would start in Herbert's absence.

"Whatever the plan is, I know our team is going to be prepared and do everything we can," Herbert said. 

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is also questionable after missing last week's contest, while center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson are doubtful.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, right, scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) defends during the first half Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, right, scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) defends during the first half Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Chargers (1-1) are hosting the 1-1 Jacksonville Jaguars.