Justin Herbert avoids the worst with rib injury suffered on Thursday

Quarterback Justin Herbert looked like he was in serious pain on Thursday night, but it seems like he and the Los Angeles Chargers avoided the worst.

Head coach Brandon Staley on Friday told reporters that the quarterback suffered a fracture in his rib cartilage and is day-to-day.

"Good news better than having a fracture of his bone," Staley said of the injury, adding that Herbert can practice next week.

Herbert was injured in the fourth quarter in Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. His injury stopped the game, so he was forced to be taken out. While he only missed one play, he was in clear discomfort for the rest of the night.

On one play, Herbert had some open field to gain yards on the ground, but he opted to throw the ball away and not risk further injury. However, he still managed to drive the Chargers down the field to bring them within one possession of tying or taking the lead. But Dustin Hopkins' ensuing onside kick was unsuccessful.

Despite the injury, Herbert had a quite impressive stat sheet, as he completed 33 of his 48 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns. But his lone interception became a 99-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter that gave Kansas City a lead they never relinquished.

Chargers backup Chase Daniel handed the ball off to running back Sony Michel in his lone snap, but if Herbert needs to miss time, the team will have to rely on Daniel to do a whole lot more than that.