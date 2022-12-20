Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers
Published

Chargers' JC Jackson arrested in Massachusetts for 'non-violent family issue,' police say

Jackson was arrested following a probate court appearance

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested in Massachusetts on Monday morning and is being held at a local correctional facility following a "nonviolent family issue," according to law enforcement.

A spokesperson with the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital on Tuesday morning that the five-year veteran was being held at the County House of Corrections in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, after being arrested for a "nonviolent family issue."

Noah Gray of the Chiefs catches the ball in front of J.C. Jackson of the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Noah Gray of the Chiefs catches the ball in front of J.C. Jackson of the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The arrest followed a probate court appearance. Jackson is expected to be released sometime on Tuesday, the spokesperson added.

The Fall River Probate and Family Court declined to comment further, citing the confidentiality of the case. 

The Chargers said in a statement Monday they "are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson. We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time."

J.C. Jackson of the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

J.C. Jackson of the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Jackson, 27, signed a five-year $82.5 million contract with the Chargers in March after four seasons with the New England Patriots. 

He has appeared in just four games this year following a season-ending injury to his right knee in an Oct. 23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is carted off the field after injuring his knee against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is carted off the field after injuring his knee against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Jackson previously underwent ankle surgery, missing the preseason and the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

