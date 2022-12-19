Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Published

Ex-NFL great Willie McGinest arrested for felony assault, police say

McGinest is being held on a $30,000 bail

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles Monday morning for assault, according to law enforcement. 

The former New England Patriots linebacker was booked by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office in West Hollywood Monday at 7:30 a.m. on a felony assault charge, a spokesperson with the department told Fox News Digital.

New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest during the Buffalo Bills game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Dec. 11, 2005.

New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest during the Buffalo Bills game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Dec. 11, 2005. (Mark Konezny/NFLPhotoLibrary)

According to FOX11, McGinest turned himself in to police in connection with an assault that allegedly occurred within the past two weeks. 

The details surrounding his arrest were not immediately known but online records show his bail was set to $30,000. McGinest is due in court next on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Buffalo Bills lineman Jason Peters makes a block on New England Patriots defender Willie McGinest at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Dec. 11, 2005.

Buffalo Bills lineman Jason Peters makes a block on New England Patriots defender Willie McGinest at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Dec. 11, 2005. (Mark Konezny/NFLPhotoLibrary)

The No. 4 overall pick was drafted by the Patriots in 1994. He played 12 seasons in New England, winning three Super Bowls and earning two Pro Bowl nods. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2006 and retired following the 2008 season. 

New England Patriots' Willie McGinest goes after Chiefs quarterback Trent Green at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 27, 2005.

New England Patriots' Willie McGinest goes after Chiefs quarterback Trent Green at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 27, 2005. (Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

He currently holds the record for most career playoff sacks with 16.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

