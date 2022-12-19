Ex-NFL great Willie McGinest arrested for felony assault, police say

Three-time Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles Monday morning for assault, according to law enforcement.

The former New England Patriots linebacker was booked by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office in West Hollywood Monday at 7:30 a.m. on a felony assault charge, a spokesperson with the department told Fox News Digital.

According to FOX11, McGinest turned himself in to police in connection with an assault that allegedly occurred within the past two weeks.

The details surrounding his arrest were not immediately known but online records show his bail was set to $30,000. McGinest is due in court next on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

The No. 4 overall pick was drafted by the Patriots in 1994. He played 12 seasons in New England, winning three Super Bowls and earning two Pro Bowl nods. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2006 and retired following the 2008 season.

He currently holds the record for most career playoff sacks with 16.