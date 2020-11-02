Injured Chargers player swipes at team after Broncos loss: 'To our fans, you deserve better'

The Los Angeles Chargers just can’t seem to keep a lead.

After blowing double-digit leads in their last four games – three resulting in losses, Chargers’ linebacker Drue Tranquill took to Twitter on Sunday to voice his frustrations with the team over their latest loss.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results,” he began. “To our fans, you deserve better. Giving up leads like this is absolutely unacceptable.”

Tranquill, 25, has been out since Week 1 after breaking his left ankle in the first quarter of the Chargers' 16-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Stick with us, we will turn the tide.”

The second-year linebacker’s comments come shortly after the Denver Broncos overcame a 24-3 deficit late in the third quarter to beat the Chargers 31-30. Los Angeles became the first team to lose three games they led by 17 or more points in the same season since the Atlanta Falcons did it in 2003.

It’s not clear if Tranquill’s aggressions were directed at the players or the coaching staff but when asked about job security after the game, head coach Anthony Lynn said: “When you’re not winning, I mean, you should be.”

“But I don’t let that consume me,” he continued. “I’m never going to turn this around or do what I need to do here if that’s all I’m thinking about.”