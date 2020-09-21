Chargers' Desmond King frustrated with playing time after loss to Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Desmond King appeared to be angry with the lack of opportunities to play on defense and tweeted through those frustrations Sunday night.

King was upset with the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles lost in overtime to the Chiefs on a 58-yard Harrison Butker field goal.

BUTKER GOOD FROM 58 IN OT, CHIEFS SURVIVE HERBERT'S LA DEBUT

“No way we should’ve lost,” he wrote.

King played 47% of the defensive snaps in the loss. He recorded six tackles in the game. He played 60% of the team’s defensive snaps in the first game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Is there a reason I’m not on the field?,” he questioned, “Some people want to know.”

CHARGERS' JUSTIN HERBERT IN LEGENDARY COMPANY WITH DEBUT PERFORMANCE VS. CHIEFS

King then added: “I’ll continue to do my job but I’m going to need answers real soon.”

It’s unclear why King isn’t playing as much. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2018 after recording three interceptions in his second season with the Chargers. Last season, he played in 15 games and recorded 2.5 sacks but no interceptions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles’ defense has been solid through the first two games of the season. The team has only allowed 33 points. The team held Kansas City to just 23 points in the loss – an impressive feat against the defending Super Bowl champions.