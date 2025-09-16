Chargers defeat Raiders on the road behind Justin Herbert's 2 touchdown passes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Chargers took care of another AFC West opponent, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-9, on "Monday Night Football."

Justin Herbert and the Chargers left Sao Paulo, Brazil, with an emphatic win over the Kansas City Chiefs to start the 2025 campaign, snapping a long-standing losing streak to their division rival in the process. Seeing another key matchup in Week 2, Jim Harbaugh’s team didn’t squander the opportunity for another victory.

Herbert didn’t have to light up the stat sheet like he did against the Chiefs, but he was just as efficient, throwing for 235 yards on 18-of 26 with two touchdowns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

And Herbert found the same players he did in Brazil in the end zone, as Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen were the recipients of those touchdowns in Las Vegas. Allen gave the Chargers a 10-3 lead when he sprinted to the back right of the end zone and Herbert, flushed out of the pocket, threw a strike to him for his second touchdown of the season.

CHARGERS' MEKHI BECTON REVEALS POSSIBLE CAUSE OF MYSTERIOUS ILLNESS, APPARENT HOSPITALIZATION IN BRAZIL

Then, in the second quarter, Johnston ran the perfect route and Herbert had a clean pocket to deliver a deep ball for a 60-yard touchdown. It was Johnston’s third of the season after scoring twice in Brazil to aid the Chargers’ victory over the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, on the Raiders’ sideline, veteran quarterback Geno Smith was struggling. He went 24 of 43 for 180 yards with three interceptions and no touchdowns. The Chargers’ defense was making it tough for him to get into a rhythm, and it started from his very first dropback as a tipped pass ended up resulting in one of those picks.

Daiyan Henley, Tony Jefferson and Donte Jackson all had interceptions off Smith in the game, while the Chargers’ defense limited Las Vegas to just three Daniel Carlson field goals.

The Raiders’ defense was making it hard for the Chargers’ run game, though, as rookie Omarion Hampton managed just 24 yards on eight carries. Najee Harris also had eight touches for 28 yards, with Herbert leading the run game with 31 yards on nine carries.

Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty had little success for Las Vegas, rushing 11 times for 42 yards. And though he was able to play while battling a knee injury, star tight end Brock Bowers was held to five catches for 38 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chargers will aim to keep their good start going next week when their home opener features yet another division rival — the Denver Broncos — at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders hit the road with a chance to bounce back against the Washington Commanders.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.