Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Ex-NBA forward Brian Scalabrine absolutely owns high school player after getting called out in viral TikTok

Scalabrine played several seasons in the NBA and earned the nickname 'White Mamba'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A high school basketball player challenged former Boston Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine to a one-on-one and it went exactly how you might have expected.

A video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, which has over 1.2 million views, shows Scalabrine absolutely dominating a young basketball player who challenged him to a game. 

WARRIORS’ STEVE KERR SLAMS REPORT FOR MISREPRESENTING COMMENTS: ‘THAT IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM THE TRUTH’ 

"They decided to put their shoes on the line,"  the video says

Scalabrine, 43, moved around with agility and ease despite the young ballplayer putting in a good effort. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Zay was trying to put [up] a fight but he is just still [too] good and physical," the video said of Scalabrine’s challenger. 

"He called game and ended up winning 11-0," referring to the former NBA player. 

Scalabrine, who was nicknamed "White Mamba," was drafted by the New Jersey Nets in the second round of the 2001 draft and was a key figure in the team winning the Eastern Conference championship that season. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He signed in 2005 with the Celtics, where he played for five seasons, and later played for the Chicago Bulls.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.