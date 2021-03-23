Warriors' Steve Kerr slams report for misrepresenting comments: 'That is the furthest thing from the truth'

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr lashed out at a reporter on Monday after his comments about the team’s performance with Kevin Durant were taken out of context.

Kerr told reporters on Monday that he was "angry" after Drew Shiller, co-host of NBC Sports’ "Warriors Outsider," misquoted the coach’s recent comments in a tweet in what he felt was a "terribly unfair shot."

"Steve Kerr told [Logan Murdock] he enjoyed last season (when the Warriors went 15-50) more than Kevin Durant's final season with the Warriors," Shiller’s tweet read, adding one quote from the interview.

But the comments that Kerr made on the "The Ringer NBA Show" actually made no reference to Durant and instead were more about the energy of last year’s team.

"I enjoyed last season, when we had the worst record in the league, more than I enjoyed that last season when we went to the Finals," he said. "Last year we had young guys who were trying every day, working hard and we had a great energy, great spirit and great camaraderie."

But Durant, who is seeking another final with the Brooklyn Nets, replied to Shiller’s tweet with "This is hilarious."

Kerr addressed the mess on Monday by further clarifying his remarks. He also called out Shiller for misrepresenting what he said.

"I mentioned during the podcast that last season, in which we had the worst record in the league, was more enjoyable from a coaching standpoint than the previous season when we lost in the Finals. The context was, basically, that after the five-year run that we were on, that fifth year was just an absolute bear," he began.

"The whole point of the conversation was the stress of the five-year run compared to coaching a team of young guys that doesn't win many games but is eager to learn. I made the comment, sort of offhanded, that last year was more enjoyable than that previous season. That was it, that was my comment.

Kerr continued: "Drew Shiller decided to tweet today that Steve Kerr said he enjoyed last season more than Kevin Durant's last year with the Warriors. OK, so I want to make this extremely clear. If you want to actually get the story accurate, I encourage you to listen to the podcast before we sort of take this story into offshoots and use that as my quote because that is the furthest thing from the truth. It was a terribly unfair shot. Completely taking something out of context to the point where people are going to read it and think that that was my quote … but to take that comment and put it into a tweet and send it into the universe was so irresponsible and damaging and I'm angry."

Shiller issued his own statement early Tuesday morning in which he released Kerr’s full remarks and said had apologized to the coach.

"Steve Kerr called me out Monday night during his media session with reporters," his tweet read. "And I deserved it."