Boxing legend George Foreman mourns daughter Freeda, 42, in emotional message

Boxing great George Foreman paid tribute to his 42-year-old daughter, Freeda, on Sunday — a day after she was reportedly found dead in her Houston-area home.

In a late-night Twitter post, Foreman shared an old graduation picture of Freeda, explaining how he told his daughter, who was also a boxer, to get an education before pursuing a sports career.

"'Daddy I want to Box,' Get an Education first” I said, well she Brought The bacon home (degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband)," Foreman, beaming with pride, wrote in a tweet.

The former heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medal winner described the pain of spending his first Sunday without his daughter.

"First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now," he added. "10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw 1 more decade."

More than 5,000 people have liked Foreman's tweet as of Monday morning and hundreds of people shared their condolences with the 70-year-old.

"Hey champ. Stay strong. The truth is, it could be another 100 years with the ones you love, and it would never be enough. Hope you and your family can focus on healing right now," one fan replied.

"People only die when you forget them Freeda will love forever as you @GeorgeForeman will never forget her," another added.

"@GeorgeForeman never tweeted at you before, but praying for you my friend. it’s all not here, it’s all not now. The best is yet to come," a man wrote in a note, which received a "thank you" from the boxing legend.

Police are still awaiting a coroner’s report on the cause of death, though no foul play was suspected, according to TMZ, citing local law enforcement sources. A family member, who has not been identified, was reportedly the first to discover Freeda's body.

"I've been in boxing since I came into this world. Anything that's strong and tough, it's what I want to do. It's something I always really loved." — Freeda Foreman

The Texas native, who was in the middleweight division, compiled a 5-1 record before she retired from the ring in 2001, the Houston Chronicle reported. She said it had always been her dream to follow in her father's footsteps.

"I've been in boxing since I came into this world. Anything that's strong and tough, it's what I want to do. It's something I always really loved," Freeda once told The Greenville News, admitting her dad wasn't thrilled by her decision at the time.

Freeda appeared in several documentaries to discuss her father's storied boxing career, detailing his bouts against Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Ken Norton, among others. She also made a guest appearance as "Boxing Luanne" in a 2003 "King of the Hill" episode, which fans remembered fondly.

"@GeorgeForeman I remember you and Freeda in a King of the Hill episode. Sounded like you guys had a lot of fun. Wishing your family the best during this difficult time," a tweet which Foreman shared read.

